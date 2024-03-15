Here's How Eva Mendes Thanks Husband Ryan Gosling For Making Milan Fashion Week Possible For Her

Eva Mendes shared a throwback video of her strutting her stuff in a sheer polka-dot dress and sky-high heels while in Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana festivities last month. The trip marked Mendes' first Fashion Week since welcoming her and Ryan Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. While reflecting on her experience, Mendes thanked Gosling for making her feel at ease while she was halfway across the world.

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Thursday 14th March, to reflect on her time at Milan Fashion Week, thanking her team and husband for helping to make the trip possible.

“La Dolce Evita made possible by…,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Dolce & Gabbana and members of her glam squad. The video she posted featured her looking stunning in a black dress. Mendes then proceeded to show her appreciation for her husband, Gosling, saying, “And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days.”

In February, Mendes attended Milan Fashion Week for the first time since welcoming her daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, with Gosling. She shared behind-the-scenes clips of attending the show, including pulling off her gloves, unzipping her boots, and trying to eat a banana while wearing a veil. “The gloves come off!” she captioned the video. “The real: so hot & hungry after the stunning [Dolce & Gabbana] show.”

Mendes and Gosling, who met in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines and later married, maintain their relationship private but show support through subtle ways. Earlier this week, Mendes celebrated Gosling on social media after his electrifying performance at the 2024 Oscars.

She posted a photo of her wearing the actor’s pink, bedazzled, custom Gucci blazer, along with a black cowboy hat, and wrote in the caption, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

Exploring Eva Mendes' career and why she retired

Eva Mendes' acting career began in the late 1990s, with a series of roles in films such as Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) and Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000).

Mendes's performance in Training Day (2001) marked a turning point in her career and led to parts in the commercially successful films 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Hitch (2005). She starred in Ghost Rider (2007) and The Spirit (2008), both film adaptations of comics, and ventured into more dramatic territory with We Own the Night (2007), Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), Last Night (2010), and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012). Her other films include Out of Time (2003), The Women (2008), The Other Guys (2010), and Girl in Progress (2012).

Mendes has appeared in several music videos for artists like Will Smith, and has also been an ambassador for brands, including Calvin Klein, Cartier, Reebok, Pantene shampoo, Morgan and Peek & Cloppenburg. She has designed for New York & Company and is the creative director of CIRCA Beauty, a makeup line sold at Walgreens.

In 2013, Mendes appeared in the HBO comedy film Clear History as a formerly heavy-set woman, and in 2014, she starred as a cabaret show performer in Ryan Gosling's directorial debut Lost River, which competed in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. Thereafter, she retired from the film industry.

Speaking of her retirement in 2022, Mendes said, "I got tired fighting for the good roles. There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.

She continued, "There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now (in 2022), but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina. It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids."

