Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Song Taste Inspired By Love Triangle Involving Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello? Find Out

Sabrina Carpenter is back with another hot and happening studio album, and some of the records have already become sensational—her new single, Taste! However, the song’s been creating a buzz for more reasons than one. Netizens have speculated that the song's subject resonates with Carpenter’s brief romance with Shawn Mendes before he reconciled with Camila Cabello in 2023.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / you’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you” says the lyrics. It’s no secret that the Senorita singers went from being friends to lovers, dated between 2019 and 2021, and had a brief reconciliation at Coachella in 2023.

However, earlier that year, the Stitches singer was spotted with Carpenter several times, and a source told ET at the time that they were a thing. "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key," the source added. So, Mendes rekindled his romance with Cabello shortly after parting ways with the Espresso singer, and all the signs indicate that the song is based on that fiasco.

A user on X (formally Twitter) wrote that Ortega represented the Havana singer and the “tasteless man” was Mendes. “The music video really showed that the only one to blame is Shawn and not Camila and they would know,” the tweet further read.

The eagle-eyed fans have noticed another song from her new album, Short n' Sweet, titled Coincidence, that might be about Cabello and Mendes. “Last week, you didn’t have any doubts / This week you’re holding space for her tongue in your mouth,” Carpenter sings. Some fans wonder if this could be referring to the former couple sharing a kiss at Coachella after reconciliation. The song ends with “Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence,” further fueling the rumor as the Bam Bam and In My Blood singers called it quits soon after.

Amid these theories, social media is abuzz with opinions. “I was today years old when I learned that Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes dated. Sabrina ate him up in Coincidence tho #ShortNSweet,” one fan tweeted. “Reading all the Shawn Camila sabrina threads to immerse myself in the short n sweet lore,” another user wrote.