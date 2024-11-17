Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trying To Influence Public Opinion From Jail? Here’s What Prosecutors Say

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sex trafficking.

Many people are indeed looking forward to the upcoming sex trafficking trail of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Naturally, all eyes are on the unfolding of the case. In the new update, the court filings suggest the prosecutors are asking the judge to turn down the rapper's USD 50 million bail proposal as they alleged he is influencing public opinion from behind bars, per Billboard.

According to the aforementioned publication, the court documents suggested that Diddy has attempted to contact his prospective witnesses and influence public opinion from jail to affect the prospective jurors for his upcoming trial.

The vocalist was accused in a Manhattan federal court filing on Friday, November 15. The hearing for bail is scheduled for next week.

According to the outlet’s report, the prosecutors reviewed Diddy's recorded calls from prison. He reportedly asked his family members to contact potential witnesses and victims and ask them to make “narratives” that would influence the jury. According to the prosecutors, the rapper also urged marketing strategies to influence public opinion.

In the reported submission featuring redactions, prosecutors mentioned, “The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules to improperly impact the outcome of his case.” They added, “The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions.”

The prosecutors also argued that the rapper’s actions suggest he seeks to blackmail victims and witnesses into silence or help out by giving testimonies that will assist in his defense.

This is not the first time he has sought bail; he has previously made two attempts, which were turned down.

In the latest request, the rapper’s attorneys reportedly mentioned changed circumstances, including new evidence, which made it sensible to release their client so he could prepare for his upcoming trial in a better way.

The prosecutors said the defense attorneys made his latest bail proposal by utilizing some evidence prosecutors turned over to them and the new material the defense lawyers were already aware of when they made previous bail applications, per the outlet's article.

Prosecutors urged that Diddy must be behind bars because of his behavior in jail. They said he enlisted the family members to strategize and carry out a campaign online around his birthday to influence the potential jury in his criminal proceedings.

They mentioned that he encouraged his kids to post a video on their social media accounts in which they came together and celebrated his birthday. Prosecutors said that he looked after the analytics, including the engagement of the users from the jail, and “explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case.”

During other calls, they alleged that the vocalist made it clear to him that he intended to publish information anonymously that he thought would assist in defending him against charges. They wrote, “The defendant’s efforts to obstruct the integrity of this proceeding also includes relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

