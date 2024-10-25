Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Reason Behind Jamie Foxx's 2023 Hospitalization? Insiders Claim Actor Addressed Rumors During Netflix Special

With Jamie Foxx making a strong comeback and Sean Diddy Combs being locked up, a lot of fingers are pointing towards the music mogul for the former’s hospitalization back in 2023.

A few eyewitnesses who were present for Jamie Foxx’s tapings of his Netflix special What Had Happened Was have claimed that the Day Shift actor alleged that Combs was behind his hospitalization. However, the audience members had something else to recall.

Choke No Joke, a videographer, producer, and director, stated to Comedy Hype that he had attended the first and the last of Foxx’s three tapings.

On October 7, 2024, the channel uploaded a YouTube video in which Joke alleged that during the tapings, Foxx stated, “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

When Choke No Joke was asked if these comments by Foxx were made in a way to make people laugh, he disagreed.

While it cannot be stated if the comments will be included in the Netflix special, outlets can also not confirm if they were received by others in attendance.

Joke even claimed that Foxx resurfaced as soon as Puff went to jail, adding that the actor was scared of the Bad Boy Records owner.

Following his allegations, Choke No Joke was reached by Page Six when he claimed that the audience phones were confiscated at the show; however, he clicked a selfie with Foxx when he got his device back.

Another insider, a celebrity security guard named Big Homie, alleged last week while speaking to Cam Capone News, “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it.”

When Page Six reached for comments, Big Homie stated the knowledge of his claims came from hearing Foxx's words at two of the actor’s comedy tapings.

Furthermore, the publisher Media Take Out reported last week that Foxx had alleged during his sets that it was Combs who had poisoned him, holding the rapper “responsible” for his hospitalization. The outlet even mentioned that while the crowd started to laugh, the Ray actor gave them a serious stare.

Meanwhile, a third attendee, Dennis L.A. White, reported to Page Six that he had gone to Foxx’s second and third tapings of the show, also claiming that the actor had mentioned that people around him repeatedly asked him if Diddy was responsible.

“He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead,” White recalled, Foxx stating these lines.

The attendee has even mentioned that Foxx had not mentioned the federal government or law enforcement during his shows; however, the Django Unchained actor did make a lot of jokes around Combs, White claimed.

