Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Major Announcement With New Midnights Bodysuit At Eras Tour? Theory Explored

Taylor Swift debuted a new costume during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London on August 16, showcasing her reputation for her iconic style. Swift wore an edgier look during her performance, sporting a silver and black bodysuit, matching garter, and knee-high sequin black boots, which aligns with the cover art of Reputation. This sudden change has some fans speculating that Swift is preparing for a significant announcement about the release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version).

“Omg [the] last time this happened……. This happened the next day,” wrote one Twitter user, referencing an in-show costume change and sharing a photo from Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2023.

Another social media user broke down their theory about a Reputation announcement in a separate post. “She changed her Midnights outfit (just like she did before 1989 TV), tomorrow is N6 [night six of her London shows], Reputation is her 6th album and she played two Reputation songs yesterday,” the Swiftie wrote.

Swift surprised concertgoers at Wembley with a surprise duet featuring Ed Sheeran, featuring songs like Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Sheeran's solo hit Thinking Out Loud. “We toured together on the Red tour,” Swift told the crowd. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard. And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired, but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

Swift will perform at Wembley for her second consecutive show after cancelling three sold-out concerts in Vienna due to a foiled terrorist attack. Police in Austria arrested multiple individuals with alleged plans to commit violence at Ernst Happel Stadium during Swift's performances from August 8 through 10. Following her London concerts, Swift will take a previously planned two-month hiatus from her tour before returning to the stage for dates in the U.S. in October and November. She will conclude her run of shows in Canada in December.

In TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year issue in December, Swift discussed revisiting her Reputation era, describing the impending release as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure.” “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, sick snakes and strobe lights,” Swift elaborated, adding that the vault tracks will be “fire” and that re-releasing her albums feels like “collecting horcruxes” or “collecting infinity stones,” referencing Harry Potter and Marvel movies.

Taylor Swift is set to announce her 2017 Reputation album's re-recorded version, which fans have been eagerly awaiting, possibly following her final show. Another major hint that suggests the likelihood of an announcement was the guest appearance of Ed Sheeran, who sang End Game on the singer’s 2017 album.

Reputation (Taylor's Version) would mark the fifth re-recording for Swift, following the re-releases of 1989 in 2023, Speak Now in July 2023, Red in November 2021 and Fearless in April 2021. Swift has been rerecording her previous albums since 2019, after Scooter Braun acquired them against her wishes from former label Big Machine. She is now making it her mission to own her music, with the big announcement yet to be made.

