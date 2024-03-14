Is Taylor Swift Performing At The Hollywood Sign? READ

Despite reports that Taylor Swift was gearing up to shoot a performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood sign, she will not appear at the famed landmark, Variety confirmed.

News reports indicated production had been in full swing for a Swift performance in partnership with Disney+. But, according to a source, production withdrew its application and the shoot has been canceled altogether. Even before production was halted, sources say Swift was never scheduled to appear at any point.

As per a new report from Variety, Taylor Swift is not putting on a performance at the Hollywood sign in 2024. All of this comes in the leadup to the Disney+ release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift announced in February that the concert film would exclusively air on the platform starting on March 14.

The movie, which clocks in at two hours and 45 minutes, initially cut five songs from the setlist for time, but the special is slated to include Cardigan and Maroon, as well as three other acoustic songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions. Based on her Eras Tour setlists, those songs could potentially be Death by a Thousand Cuts, You Are in Love and I Can See You.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert film globally, earning $261.7 million since its theatrical debut on October 13. The digital version, released on December 13, features three bonus songs from the theatrical version. Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour and plans to return on May 9 at the Paris La Défense Arena. Her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set to release on April 19.

Why is the Eras Tour movie called Taylor's Version in Disney+?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour's title change when it arrives on streaming may lead to some confusion. The documentary, which was directed by Sam Wrench, depicts the titular world tour conducted by pop superstar Taylor Swift, which began in March 2023 and concludes in December 2024.

The documentary will have a Taylor's Version subtitle added to the end, instead of the original title, which may make the streaming release appear different from the original movie, but this change has a straightforward explanation.

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) title is a reference to the star's recently released re-recordings of her albums. These came about because Swift didn't own the masters of the songs she wrote for her albums until leaving Big Machine Records in 2018. Because she owns her masters going forward, she has been recording and releasing new versions of her previous albums, so far putting out Taylor's Version editions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989.

The documentary's title, Taylor's Version, is not just about Taylor Swift's re-recordings, but also highlights the additional footage from the original tour. The streaming release will include more of these moments, and the title refers to the new versions of Swift's albums, using Taylor's Version instead of Uncut or Special Edition. The original tour featured various guest performers and surprise bonus songs.

While this addition won't encompass every single element of the tour that wasn't included in the movie, it is a substantial enough alteration that the documentary lives up to the promise of being called Taylor's Version.

