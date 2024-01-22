Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gearing Up For Reputation, Taylor's Version? Fans Think Blake Live, Taylor Lautner In On It Too

Since Taylor Swift started re-recording her studio albums with Big Machine Records, her fans are always on the lookout for a sign that a new release is imminent. Reputation being the second last album left for Taylor to re-record, Swifties are really hyped for its release, and Travis Kelce changing his profile picture.

Why do Swifties think that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming?

Taylor Swift is the queen of subtle signs and easter eggs. That is why her fans are always on the lookout for new signs pertaining to a future release or tour. So when Taylor’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight back Travis Kelce changed his Instagram profile picture to a black and white photo of himself, the Swifties immediately found a pattern.

One of the fans on Twitter pointed out that Kelce is not the only one close to Swift that has a black and white profile picture. In fact, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Lautner, Jack Antonoff, Keleigh Teller, Lily Aldrige, Gracie Adams, Channing Tatum, and Taylor’s brother Austin Swift all had a black and white pfp on Instagram.

What did other fans say about the revelation?

A lot of fans agreed with the one that posted the screenshots with all the celebrities’ monochrome pfps. Unfortunately, not all of the fans agreed with the post. A user pointed out that Lautner, Gigi, Austin, Blake, and some others had these black and white pictures on their profiles for a long time, and it does not mean anything.

However, speculation is high right now. Reputation, which came out in 2017, was Taylor’s last album under Big Machine Records. If Reputation (Taylor’s Version) comes out now, then there will only be one album left for re-recording. The original Reputation album cover had a black and white picture of the singer on it, so that is why the sudden pfp changes are a little suspicious. Swifties are still wondering if Taylor’s new beau and her other friends and family are in on this clever scheme or is it all just a coincidence.

