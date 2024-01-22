Did Taylor Swift Just Blow Kisses To Her Haters? See Here As She Pull Up For Travis Kelce's Match

Over a year ago, Taylor Swift was mainly known for her music and some film projects. But over the last year or so, thanks in large part to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Cruel Summer singer has found a new found fame in the NFL fandom as well.

As she is a regular at most of the games that involve her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs, she is often greeted by fans as well as haters alike at her arrival at various games. Though, this doesn't seem to bother the beloved singer as she was seen to reply to one of her trolls in an iconic manner.

Why did Taylor Swift blow a kiss to a Buffalo Bulls fan?

The Lover singer is often seen to be present at most of the games that her boyfriend plays in, just like Travis Kelce is often spotted at some of her concerts.

The Lover singer is often seen to be present at most of the games that her boyfriend plays in, just like Travis Kelce is often spotted at some of her concerts. Recently, the Bad Blood singer landed in Buffalo in order to attend the important game between Kansas City Chiefs, which is Kelce's team against their rivals Buffalo Bills.

Upon her arrival though, the singer was booed by one of the fans who apparently supported Buffalo Bills with a 'Bills by a Billion'. The fan was apparently trying to diss the singer but Taylor Swift had an apt reply to them. She blew a sarcastic flying kiss at them fans, apparently letting them know that their insults don't affect her.

Travis Kelce's on field flying kiss to Taylor Swift

In the actual match though, Travis Kelce grabbed the spotlight with a fantastic touchdown which gave his team a lead over the hosts. He celebrated that moment with an iconic flying kiss towards the spectators box in which Taylor Swift was seated making another iconic moment in the match.

Ultimately, Taylor Swift proved to be a lucky charm for the Kansas City Chiefs as they trounced their rivals Buffalo Bills by 27-24, making for an important win for the team. This win also shut the critics of the beloved star as they were trolling her for being present at the last game that Kelce's team played with the Bills, in which the Chiefs had to endure a loss.

