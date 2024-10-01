Is Taylor Swift’s Sexy Baby Lyrics Based On Cristin Milioti’s 30 Rock Character? Find Out As Actress Spills Beans

The 30 Rock star is spilling beans over whether Taylor Swift’s Sexy Baby lyrics from her Anti Hero album were based on her character from the NBC show or not.

During Milioti’s recent appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where she was accompanied by Julia Cunnigham to promote her new project The Penguine, she also spoke about her reaction to the pop star’s lyrics and the similarities it drew with her character on the show.

Milioti revealed that soon after Swift dropped the album, her phone could not stop ringing. She further elaborated, "I gotta say, when that album dropped, my phone really blew up with people asking about that, and I don't know. I mean, in my wildest, that would be a compliment. I would love that to be true. I have no confirmation if it is."

Meanwhile, the How I Met Your Mother actress also talked about her sitcom starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. Sharing the highlight of her career, Milioti stated, "I was a huge 30 Rock fan.”

She went on to elaborate, "I would watch that—it's the show I've seen the most. That's a show I binge if I'm on location somewhere or if it's like a cold, dark winter. I can watch it over and over and over, and I watched that show in real time every week and was obsessed with that show, and when I got that job, I remember, I mean, I could barely speak. I was so excited."

The actress went on to reveal that the best part was to get into the hot pants in New York and on her favorite show, all three together.

She went on to reveal, “I was so excited to make that voice and to have the crazy wig and those crazy costumes that I got to wear. It was... that's one of the things I'm the most proud of, hands down. I loved that show, and it was such a pinch-me moment."

As for Taylor Swift, she has not publicly commented over who the lyrics have been based on. As for her part, the pop star has also kept her fans in suspense over her songs and to whom are dedicated.

