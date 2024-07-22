Is The Beatles' Manager Brian Epstein Getting A Biopic Of His Own? Here's What Report Says

The Beatles' legendary manager Brian Epstein is the star of the upcoming biopic Midas Man. Premiering at the 32nd Toronto Jewish Film Festival, the film chronicles Epstein's meteoric rise and tragic end. Directed by Joe Stephenson and written by Brigit Grant, it traces Epstein's journey from Liverpool's wartime streets to Abbey Road. With a star-studded cast including Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan, and a release in over 800 theaters planned by Briarcliff Entertainment, this film is a must-watch for both music and movie lovers.

Midas Man is a biopic about The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein

The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays Brian Epstein, who tragically died of a drug overdose in 1967 at the height of The Beatles' fame. Directed by Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll) and written by Brigit Grant, Midas Man had its screening at the 32nd Toronto Jewish Film Festival on May 30, 2024. The film's website describes it as "the definitive story of an extraordinary life" and "the first, last, and most respectful cinematic portrait ever painted of Brian Epstein." It aims to fulfill a dream Epstein had in life but never achieved: becoming a movie star.

“The film spans a period of extraordinary cultural change and convulsion. From desolate streets of wartime Liverpool to the psychedelic haze of Abbey Road.”

In addition to Fortune-Lloyd, the film stars Emily Watson as Epstein's mother, Eddie Marsan as Epstein's father, and Jay Leno as Ed Sullivan. Jonah Lees portrays John Lennon, Blake Richardson plays Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison, Campbell Wallace takes on Ringo Starr, and Adam Lawrence plays Pete Best. Eddie Izzard appears as Allan Williams, while Charley Palmer Rothwell portrays George Martin. An official release date for Midas Man has not yet been announced.

The rights to Midas Man has been sold

Briarcliff Entertainment has secured the North American distribution rights for Midas Man, as reported by Variety. The film will be distributed in collaboration with Studio POW and American Entertainment Investors.

The production team includes producers Perry Trevers, Jeremy Chatterton, William Dietrich, and Richard Holmes, alongside Beattie and Reeve. The executive producers are Ortenberg, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Steffen Wild, Asaf Nawi, Mark Borkowski, Peter Dunne, Jordan Reeve, Saskia Thomas, and Ian Hutchinson.

Briarcliff Entertainment's past releases include The Marksman, Don't Let Go, and Sweetwater, a sports biopic starring Liam Neeson. The company has also distributed the critically acclaimed documentaries The Dissident and Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down.

