The Old Guard 2 Update: Returning Cast, Production Status, & More to Know

The Old Guard was a success for streaming giant Netflix when it was released in 2020, and fans have eagerly awaited the sequel. Filming for the follow-up finished two years ago, but Netflix has not announced a release date, which has caused concern among fans, especially since the movie is not included in Netflix’s 2024 release calendar so far. However, the streamer may still add a few more movies for this year, so there’s no need to worry just yet.

Before The Old Guard 2 gets released, here are all the important aspects you need to know about the sequel.

Who are the returning cast members?

All the main cast members from the original film will return for the sequel. This means we'll see Charlize Theron as Andy, KiKi Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, and Luca Marinelli as Nicky. Chiwetel Ejiofor will also reprise his role as James Copley.

In addition to these returning stars, Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman will play an undisclosed role, and Henry Golding will also star in a role that hasn't been announced yet.

Production details of the sequel

Filming for The Old Guard 2 began in June 2022 and took place at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy. Some portions were also filmed in the United Kingdom. The filming concluded in September 2022. The delay in the film's release date is attributed to Netflix's leadership change and the Hollywood strike.

Does it have a release date yet?

In one word, NO. We don’t have a release date for the critically praised film’s sequel yet. But lead character Charlize Theron believes The Old Guard 2 will be released “soon.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Theron explained that the long wait is basically due to Netflix going "through quite a changeover" in the last few years. The Oscar-winner suggested that the sequel is “really good," adding, “It’s a really important film to us. I only wanted to do it if we could make it amazing. I really love this movie.”

The Old Guard 2 plot

At the end of The Old Guard, Andy becomes mortal and Merrick is defeated. Andromache of Scythia is not pleased that Booker betrayed her, leading to his banishment from the team for a century. Copley is brought on to help The Old Guard maintain a low profile. The team must devise new strategies to stay anonymous, as they've been photographed over the years. Meanwhile, Quynh, the first immortal Andy discovered, reappears in a Paris apartment six months after Booker and his associates part ways, following 500 years of being submerged in a coffin.

The Old Guard 2 will focus on Quynh, and it’s expected that Andy and Quynh will have a challenging relationship upon reuniting. Quynh seems poised to be the main antagonist of the sequel due to her intimidating demeanor in the final scenes of the first film. The conclusion of The Old Guard 2 will likely set the stage for a trilogy, indicating that the sequel will not be the final chapter in the story.

The Old Guard is available to watch on Netflix.

