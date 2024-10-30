Is The Scary Movie Franchise Coming Back? Wayans Brothers Reunite To Share Major Update

Ghostface is back again to hunt you down and make you laugh in your haunting dreams. Marlon Wayans recently took to social media to give his followers a major update related to the ever-loved Scary Movie franchise.

On October 29, 2024, Marlon divulged that he along with his brothers Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn will be making a return for the horror-spoof franchise.

He began to reveal the news stating "Last week i said i had a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT to make well here it is ... "

Striking the fans right in their mind with an aim to blow it off, he continued stating that after 20 years he and his brothers will be bringing back the comedy tales to life again.

“A return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!" Marlon wrote in his Instagram post.

He continued to state that the trio is looking forward to having fun on the big screen in the future. Marlon Wayans posted these exciting words alongside a picture of Ghostface and himself posing for another adventure.

Per Deadline, the Wayans brothers will be teaming up with Rick Alvarez as the movie’s co-writer. The report also suggests that the movie will be released in theaters following its filming that wikk be completed by next year.

It was back in the year 2001 when the Wayans brothers were involved in a Scary Movie project, for the last time. However, the franchise still had released three more films, which eventually concluded in 2013 with Scary Movie 5.

Keenan was on the direction duties for the first two Scary Movie entries, that starred Marlon and Shawn. The brothers were also involved in the writing team of the original Scary Movie and its sequel. The first Scary Movie was released back in 2000.

Talking to Deadline, the Wayans brothers had shared their excitement of being a part of the Scary Movie series once again.

The brothers also expressed that they are bringing back the franchise that they had created over 20 years ago, with an aim to make people laugh as they did back in the day.

Anna Faris and Regina Hall co-starred in the first Scary Movie. The franchise is known to be a spoof of the highly acclaimed slasher film, Scream, along with the horror entry, The Blair Witch Project as well as The Sixth Sense.

