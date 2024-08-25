10 Best Horror Movies To Watch On Netflix: From Smile To No One Gets Out Alive

Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or are in the mood for a spine-chilling movie night, Netflix has you covered with films that are bound to terrify and thrill. From the modern horror classics like Smile to the sinister No One Gets Out Alive, these movies are guaranteed to haunt your dreams.

Explore the darker side of cinema with this must-watch list of the 10 best horror movies on Netflix.

Smile (2022)

Scary meter: 8/10

Directed and written by Parker Finn, this supernatural horror film revolves around Dr. Rose Cotter who starts experiencing strange, unexplainable occurrences after witnessing a traumatic incident. But to survive and escape, she confronts her troubling past.

Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. The movie is the second installment in the Smile franchise and also Caitlin Stasey reprising her role from Laura Hasn’t Slept. It boasts the perfect blend of jump scares, gore, and suspense, making it a true horror film.

It Follows (2014)

Scary meter: 7/10

After an intimate encounter with her boyfriend, Jay Height is followed by strange forces. The horror film was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. It stars Mika Monroe, Keri Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto, Jake Weary, Olivia Luccardi, and Lili Sepe.

After receiving acclaim from viewers and critics, the movie achieved a cult following and was considered a modern horror classic. A sequel for the same was also announced in October 2023.

Killer Book Club (2023)

Scary meter: 7/10

This Spanish slasher film is based on the novel by Carlos Garcia Miranda. It revolves around a group of horror-loving friends who end up fighting for their lives when a killer clown is on the rampage to kill them, one by one.

Killer Book Club stars Veki Velilla, Álvaro Mel, Iván Pellicer, Carlos Alcaide, and Hamza Zaidi among others. The movie boasts several literary references with a blend of mystery thrill and horror.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Scary meter: 6/10

If there’s one horror franchise that never misses, it's The Conjuring. With the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, this sequel is based on a real-life case by the paranormal investigators. It reveals a chilling story of a young boy who murders people around him after claiming to be under demonic possession.

This supernatural horror film is the seventh installment in the franchise. It is directed by Michael Chaves, popularly known for directing the 2019 film, The Curse of La Llorona.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Scary meter: 6/10

Directed by Mike Flanagan, this supernatural horror film revolves around a family that introduces an Ouija board to help people move on with life. However, things take a different turn when the widow’s youngest daughter gets possessed after interacting with a spirit through the board.

Ouija: Origin of Evil stars Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso, and Henry Thomas. It received positive reviews and was praised for exceeding expectations for being a period piece in this genre.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Scary meter: 6/10

This supernatural horror film is a directorial debut by actor Patrick Wilson, famously known for portraying Ed Warren in The Conjuring Universe. The movie revolves around a college student whose college dream turns into a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past return to haunt him and his family.

The fifth installment in the Insidious franchise stars Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Lin Shaye, and Hiam Abbass among others. While the movie had received mixed reviews, it was still considered a great effort by Patrick Wilson for directing it.

Scream VI (2023)

Scary meter: 5/10

This slasher film boasts a star-studded cast who all reprised their roles from the previous movie. The cast includes Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere and Courtney Cox.

Scream VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. The plot follows four survivors of the Ghostface murders who find themselves being targeted by a new killer on a rampage. It is surely a film that reignited the genre with its storytelling and suspense.

Blood Red Sky (2021)

Scary meter: 5/10

This action horror film revolves around an ill woman who unleashes a monstrous secret to protect her son during a terrorist hijack on a plane. It is directed by Peter Thorwarth and stars Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo, and Alexander Scheer.

Blood Red Sky is more than just a mainstream horror film as it offers the right levels of chills to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

M3GAN (2022)

Scary meter: 4/10

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, this sci-fi horror revolves around a lifelike doll that turns evil. Although the robot is created to be a companion to children, the AI doll develops self-awareness and becomes hostile.

The movie stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis. It offers a gripping storyline highlighting the relationship between humans and robots.

No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Scary meter: 4/10

Directed by Santiago Menghini, this horror film is loosely based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. It stars Cristina Rodeo and Marc Menchaca.

No One Gets Out Alive revolves around a woman from Mexico who moves into a boarding house, after which she finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape. The movie is mainly a slow burn with the right kind of creepiness and was praised for bringing a refreshing angle to the genre.

