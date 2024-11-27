'Is This Because of Drake?': Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at Donald Trump For Newly Announced Tariff Plans on Canada and Mexico

It is a truth universally known that Jimmy Kimmel is not a fan of Donald Trump. And his recent late-night talk show episode is rife with reasons why he is one of Trump's ardent critics. Kimmel slammed Trump's newly announced tariff plans for Canada, Mexico, and China in a hilarious monologue.

On Tuesday, Kimmel lambasted Trump in the wake of the president-elect's plan to increase tariffs upon return to the White House. Trump's measures include placing a 25% tax on all products imported from Mexico and Canada. In addition, there will be an extra 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Kimmel then went on to lambast Trump's tariff plans, suggesting that most economists believe that the plans would be disastrous. He said, "Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea. Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr."

He explained, "The problem is China, Canada, and Mexico don't actually pay the tariffs. The American company that imports their goods pays the Tariff which they of course pass down to us and then we have 40 USD avocados. As a result, this could send inflation through the roof."

Through his sharp humor, Kimmel managed to take a jab at both Trump's tariff plans and his business history, as well as Canadian rapper Drake who had recently been embroiled in the culturally phenomenal and infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar.

He continued talking about Mexico's contributions such as the cars, trucks, etc, before joking about Canada, saying, "Poor Canada is like what did we do? I mean be honest is this because of Drake?"

Jimmy Kimmel ended by taking a shot at Trump's past financial mishandling, mentioning his bankruptcies. He laughed at the irony of a businessman who has filed for bankruptcy six times being so inept in handling money.

