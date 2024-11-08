'Let Me Share A Prison Cell With Taylor Swift': Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at Donald Trump's Victory With a Quirky Request

Jimmy Kimmel, while delivering his monologue on November 7, seemed disheartened owing to the defeat that the Democrats suffered at the hands of Donald Trump in the presidential elections of 2024. He made a quirky request to Trump as a joke, asking him to put him in a prison cell with Taylor Swift.

According to him, Trump's win was bad for the people of the United States as well as those living outside of the country. It was Kimmel's first late-night show monologue after Trump defeated Kamala Harris for the presidency.

He criticized Trump's victory as being disadvantageous to all those women, children, and immigrant communities who matter as a part of society. Kimmel took a moment's break and it seemed that he was trying not to choke up before he carried on.

Referring to a previous interview with Trump where he pledged to send all his political opponents to jail, Kimmel joked, "My only request to President-elect Trump is that he let me share a prison cell with Taylor Swift. I’m really good at making bracelets and I think we’d get along just fine."

In the aforementioned interview, rightwing broadcaster Glenn Beck asked Trump, "If you’re president again, will you lock people up?" to which Trump replied, “The answer is you have no choice." The 47th President of the United States had been vocal about his contempt for both Swift and Kimmel, with the pop icon and the talk-show host returning similar sentiments.

Voicing her support for the Democrats, prior to the election, Swift posted on Instagram, "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." As per Variety, she reportedly drove over 400,000 visitors to the voter information website through the link she had shared.

Donald Trump’s win came along with breaking records, which enabled him to secure a second round of the presidency. He surpassed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, winning against Kamala Harris, who had been endorsed by celebs such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Eminem, Billie Eilish, and many more.

