Is Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Throwing Shade at Kylie Jenner Over Her Billionaire Status? FIND OUT

Timothée Chalamet’s sister seems to have a beef with billionaires, as she thinks it’s unfair for a person to accrue such wealth and not pay taxes on it. Does she hate the actor’s current flame, Kylie Jenner, too?

The Sex Lives of College Girls actress, 32, made her feelings clear last year when she reposted a telling message from a nonprofit organization, originally shared by Democratic politician Melanie D’Arigo.

Per The Sun, the tweet read: "If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for jobs that require neither."

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner famously owns a private jet and is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded with her mom Kris Jenner in 2014. It is unknown if Kylie writes off her private jet as a business expense, but she continuously comes under fire for her CO2 emissions.

Many fans were quick to suggest Pauline Chalamet’s tweet was seemingly aimed at her brother’s girlfriend of over a year.

More recently, Pauline appeared to make another dig when she reshared Bernie Sanders’ scathing tweet about billionaires on Instagram.

“When the three wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government,” the outspoken politician remarked. Pauline expanded the post with a caption that read: “Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES. This should not be possible. Billionaires do not need to exist. Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC. NOT. DEMOCRATIC.”

The now-deleted post has sparked theories that Pauline may be uncomfortable with Jenner’s wealth.

Timothée and Kylie, unbothered by the political noise, were last seen together in Paris on January 16 while the actor was on a promotional campaign for his film A Complete Unknown. The actor, who plays folk pioneer Bob Dylan in the new biopic, treated the beauty mogul to a wine and dine at the upscale Bar Des Prés.

Two weeks before that, they both attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

