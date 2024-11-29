Is Young And Restless’s Linden Ashby Exiting Show After Years Of Portraying Cameron Kirsten? Explored

Linden Ashby, who is popular for his portrayal as Cameron Kirsten in the longest-running CBS show, The Young And The Restless, may possibly depart from the beloved series.

The actor began appearing on the show between 2003 and 2004 before making his entry again in 2023. He was killed in June 2023 and then he reappeared as an imaginary figment of Sharon Newman, encouraging her to commit crimes.

In the episode of the CBS series, which aired on Monday, November 25, it was shown that Sharon was at Crimson Lights, cleaning up after Ester had left. During that time, the illusion of Cameron appeared.

The illusionary figment shared that it was better for Sharon to be at the Fairview facility than in jail. At that time she also thought about why Cameron was present there, he insisted that it was her mind that brought him there because she needed him.

She clarified that she did not need him anymore as she had grown resilient. She then closed her eyes and when she opened them, he was nowhere to be seen. It can be assumed that he left the show to never revisit the storyline as Sharon is fighting her bipolar disorder. It can be a possibility that the actor Ashby has departed from the show.

If this is truly the case, the actor will surely be missed for his presence onscreen. Every time, he has appeared on the show, he has never truly bored the audience with his acting. Apart from this show, he has had an extensive career trajectory, which includes a list of multiple shows.

The projects include A Melrose Place, Loving, Teen Wolf, Army Wives, Lifeline, Days Of Our Lives, and The Gates among others. He also appeared in films like Into the Sun, Prom Night, Wyatt Earp, Night Angle, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil: Extinction, Against The Dark, Iron Man 3, Purple Hearts, and many more.

