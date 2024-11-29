Why Kim Kardashian ‘Misses Being Thick’ After Dramatic Weight Loss? Find Out

Say bye to the skinny era as Kim Kardashian is ready to embrace her curves more than ever, looking to improve the way she looks and her body in the coming months. She's saying no to a starving diet because she misses having a 'thicker' body.

According to a close source to the reality star, Kim has moved on from her restrictive diet to a bulking-up spree with her hips, bust, and butt, as reported by Life & Style magazine. This insider said that there is no better way of getting her desired look than to get help from plastic surgery, targeting those areas without adding weight to her waist.

The source revealed to the outlet, "Kim is done with her starvation diet and is now saying she misses being thicker. She’s eating what she wants again but also saying she’s going to get some help from the plastic surgeon to make sure she balloons out in all the right places."

Kim is reported to be undergoing fat transfer procedures, as the insider added, "It’s not like she wants the weight going to her waist. She’s very specific and only wants some added fat on her hips, boobs, and butt."

This comes after her birthday celebrations in October when Kim flaunted her famous curves in a body-molding latex ensemble and a silver bikini during a filming project with her family in Malibu.

The Skims founder has always dismissed plastic surgery rumors, including those of butt implants, despite such speculations ongoing for years. She even went as far as to have an X-ray on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2011 just to prove that she really had no implants. In 2014, after giving birth to her first child, North West, Kim tweeted, "I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants/injections.Get a life!"

Kim Kardashian further admitted to getting butt injections in 2016, saying those were for treating her psoriasis and not for cosmetic use. However, she thought that those treatments are what catalyzed the implant rumors.

