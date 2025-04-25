The Voice Kids Semi-Finalist Karen Silva Dies at 17 After Suffering a Stroke

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Karen Silva met her untimely demise at the age of 17 on Thursday, April 24. The young artist rose to fame after appearing on the esteemed singing competition The Voice Kids in 2020. She entered the show at age 12 and even reached the semi-finals.

A “note of sorrow” was shared on her Instagram account, confirming her death from a hemorrhagic stroke, which caused bleeding in the brain. “Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence, even in childhood,” the statement added.

The note described the teen star as a “symbol” of empowerment, especially for young Black girls. Silva’s music and message left a mark on everyone she met and sparked inspiration.

“In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to her parents, Manoella and Fernando, along with friends, family, and fans. May the memory of her light continue to guide us,” the press note added.

Silva began her singing lessons at the age of 8, long before performing the famous track Oh Happy Day by Edwin Hawkins. The heartbreaking announcement came just a few days after the release of another statement, which announced her deteriorating health.

However, that earlier note did not mention the details of her health condition but revealed that she had been under medical care and was fighting for her health with the support and affection of her family and the medical staff.

“We ask for respect, empathy, and prayers as she recovers peacefully,” the statement said. Unfortunately, she succumbed to illness and met her tragic end, leaving behind her parents, Manoella and Fernando, as well as her boyfriend, Marcelo.

Her grieving father addressed the tragic news while speaking to local media. Fernando Sergio da Silva revealed that his daughter had shown “no signs” of illness beforehand, as reported by The Sun. “To know my daughter passed like this, it hurts so much. It still hasn’t sunk in,” he added.