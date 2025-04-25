'Yesesaava?': Allu Arjun lovingly teases wife Sneha for blessing the newlyweds without him at a family wedding; WATCH

Allu Arjun was recently spotted at a cousin’s wedding, accompanied by his wife Sneha and daughter Arha. During the wedding ceremony, Sneha gave her blessings to the couple on her own at first.

However, Allu Arjun, who was following her, was surprised to see that she did it alone instead of blessing the couple together with him. In a fun moment, the actor asked her, “Yesesaava?”, bursting into smiles and prompting her to bless the newlyweds together.

Advertisement

See the video here:

Allu Arjun’s latest appearance at the wedding with his new look had already gone viral on the internet. The actor was seen wearing a brown kurta paired with black trousers, while his wife looked stunning in a red-toned saree with broad golden borders.

While their son Ayaan wasn’t spotted, their daughter Arha took the limelight as the popular star kid walked in looking delightful in a green outfit.

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun also took the internet by storm on his birthday. The Icon Star officially announced his next project with director Atlee, marking his next venture after the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla to belong to the “parallel universe” genre, offering a unique experience for audiences.

As the highly ambitious project is expected to rely heavily on VFX, the makers have collaborated with multiple international studios, as revealed in the announcement promo.

Advertisement

Previously, several rumors suggested that another actor might also play a lead role in the film. However, Allu Arjun’s team later confirmed that he would be the sole lead, sparking speculation that he may portray dual roles.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, continuing the saga of Pushparaj and his sandalwood smuggling empire.

The blockbuster also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and several other prominent actors.

ALSO READ: Dragon-like scam takes place in Telangana as IT employee absconds after recent employment