'It Ended Up With...': Dean McDermott Marks One Year Of Sobriety After Sharing Addiction Journey

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Dean McDermott is creating headlines as the Canadian actor celebrates one year of his sobriety journey. McDermott took to Instagram and shared the news with his followers. He posted a picture of a countdown board alongside a poster.

He also penned a thoughtful note, revealing he had an incredible week filled with love and recovery. The actor also thanked everyone who supported him in celebrating his milestone. Read on further to know more details!



Dean McDermott marks one year of sobriety journey

Dean McDermott recently took to Instagram to share that he is celebrating one year of his sobriety journey after previously detailing his addiction problems. McDermott shared a post that featured a card (that appeared to look like a hand-painted card) that reads, "1 Year, 12 Months, 365 Days."

The actor also shared a countdown board and another card that read, "You are literally the most amazing person."

In June 2023, he announced his separation from Tori Spelling, and since then, he has been candid about his long battle with alcohol addiction problems. The Open Ranger actor also shared updates, revealing how last week was an "incredible week of love, hugs and recovery."

In the caption of his post, the actor thanked his sponsor, fellow members of the recovery group, and everyone who supported him in celebrating his one-year milestone. McDermott expressed special gratitude to Harmony Place "for saving [his] life."

Advertisement

He encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to ask for help, noting, "If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help. We’re here waiting for you, to love you until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change."

ALSO READ: 'This Guttural Scream Came Out Of Me': Tori Spelling Details Marriage Ending Fight With Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott opened up about his addiction journey

In a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, Dean McDermott opened up about his battle with addiction. The actor details the sobering accounts of how his addiction problem also affected his family and ex-partner Tori Spelling.

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn't – it ended up in isolation," he told the outlet, per PEOPLE.

ALSO READ: 'Highly Evolved And Compassionate': Dean McDermott Lauds Ex Tori Spelling For Supporting His Relationship With Lily Calo

He said that "it ended up with [him] drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week," noting that this behavior caused "brokenness" and to what happened between "him and Tori (Spelling)."

Advertisement

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling announced their separation in 2023 after staying married for two decades. The pair shares five kids: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.