'It Just Ultimately Felt Like...': The Rookie Creator Opens Up About THIS Major Character's Exit In Show's Upcoming Season

The Rookie Season 7 is nearing its release date, making the fans excited for the story to escalate. Amidst the premiere of the new episodes, the showrunner, Alexi Hawley, made a shocking revelation about the exit of a major character from the show.

According to the co-creator, Tru Valentino, who plays the role of Officer Aaron Thorsen on the series, will step out of the show. The actor has been one of the main cast members since the fourth season, but as for the new bunch of episodes, the character will not appear as much on the screens.

Clarifying the character’s exit, Hawley revealed that Valentino is “very much alive” as per the storyline and can be part of future seasons.

In conversation with Screen Rant, the showrunner revealed that the reason behind the actor leaving the series is due to creative reasons, but the door for Valentino to join the cast is very much open.

While sitting down for an interview, Hawley shared, "Of course. Tru [Valentino] is a great actor, and he was a huge part of our show for several seasons, and so we'd love to have him back in some capacity. It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit. But he's still very much alive in our universe."

The previous season of The Rookie saw some high-voltage drama between Tim and Lucy while the team also goes on to prepare for their biggest mission yet.

As for the cast members of the show, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Lisseth Chavez will reprise their roles. Meanwhile, the fans will also get to see new faces joining the clan.

Makers also revealed two guest stars, Eric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, who will add to the drama inside LAPD.

Augustine, who will play the role of Miles, would be a "Texas transfer who, despite having two years under his belt, will be a rookie at the LAPD." As for the latter, the actor will portray the character of Seth, who "may seem like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action—and that, alas, is something that doesn’t come naturally to him."

Season 7 of The Rookie will premiere on January 7 on the ABC network.

