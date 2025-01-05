Colman Domingo Talks About His Transformation While Portraying Joe In Michael Jackson Biopic

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

When it comes to his work, it appears that Colman Domingo is ready to give it all, whatever his character requires him to do. The actor talked about his transformation as Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson's father, in the latter's biopic, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

During his interview with W Magazine for the Best Performances, Domingo stated that he does not appear like himself in the upcoming venture. He continued sharing that he had transformed entirely and that his skin was made light because Joe had a bit of fair skin.

The actor shared that prosthetics are used on top of his head above his eye and that his nose is different. The Madness actor said, "We really leaned into the different periods of Joe, where he was a little bit younger and slicker and a bit more of the hustle."

Domingo continued by saying that when Joe began to have his “little pooch,” the actor needed the same. He added, "And the pants were riding right underneath, like all the men that I know that wear their bellies proud."

The Jackson family patriarch, who died at the age of 89 in 2018, was also one of the famous Jackson family members. As per Entertainment Weekly, he was also accused of serious abuse allegations by some of his kids.

While previously conversing with the aforementioned publication, Domingo stated the reason why he desired to take on this role. He shared that he decided to play it because he is aware that multiple public opinions about him are conflicting with what may be his family or people who know him believe or think.

The actor added that it is very “complicated.” He also expressed his desire to figure Joe out and find out what made him “tick” and how he ended up creating that incredible artist because, according to the actor, it was due to Joe and what he did and the “impact” he had.

The Rustin star also said, “Whether good, bad, or ugly, I'm not sure," adding, "But I know that I'm curious to find out, and I want to find out what's underneath the hat and the earrings and the gold chains and all."

Michael is slated to be released on October 3, 2025.

