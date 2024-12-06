Is New The Rookie Spinoff On Cards? Find Out As Showrunners Of Cop Show Spill The Beans

The Rookie makers have confirmed a spin-off series in order to expand the cop storyline that has been continued in the show for six seasons and will be continued in the upcoming season as well, which is currently under production.

As for the spinoff show, the storyline will revolve around a male cop who will step into a new phase of his life to play the second inning.

The show is currently in the early stages of its development, where the episodes will be written by the creators of the original show, Alexi Hawley, and Lionsgate will be co-producing the series alongside Bill Norcross, whose real-life story has inspired The Rookie.

As for the 7th season of the cop show, the new bunch of episodes are set to hit the screen on January 7, 2025. The Nathan Fillion starrer has been one of the most loved shows of all time and has grown to become popular among the young audience for its unique narrative.

Previously, the Disney Television Group producer, Craig Erwig, shared in February that the show has been ranked in the second position, as per Hulu viewership.

He stated, “Fans are still discovering that show and will continue for years to come. That’s the staying power of a good drama.” Erwig further added that the show has generated nearly 500 million hours of views since its release in 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Will Always Cherish My Time’: The Rookie Star Tru Valentino Shares Farewell Message After Surprise Exit Ahead of Season 7

The new spinoff is expected to be different from the first sister series of the show. It revolved around Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI squad. It was titled The Rookie: Feds and was hailed by Hawley and Terence Paul Winter.

While the series received much love from the audience, it was cut short by the makers due to writers’ strike in the Hollywood industry. The first spin-off was cancelled after just one season, and the contract with the showrunners was extended in the later parts of The Rookie.

As for what the fans could expect from the 7th season of the original show, Tim and Lucy might give in their time and energy to mend their broken relationship while also taking on the dangers of the cases that come their way.

All the episodes of The Rookie are available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘I Think She's Very...': Here's What Rachel Bilson Feels About Her O.C. Character Summer Roberts Would Be Upto Today