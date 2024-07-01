‘It Means Something To People Today’: Fridayy Reveals He Recorded Will Smith's New Song's Hook 4 Years Ago

Will Smith's new song, You Can Make It, has been a hit with fans since its release on Friday. However, many people are unaware that this track has been in the works for many years, as per PEOPLE. During an interview at the 2024 BET Awards, singer-songwriter Fridayy, who appears on the song alongside the Sunday Service choir, discussed the song's journey.

A four-year journey for You Can Make It

On Sunday, June 30, Fridayy spoke with PEOPLE at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The BET Awards nominee explained the origins of the collaboration. "I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020," Fridayy explained. This revelation shows the lengthy and patient process of creating music.

Fridayy also praised producer Ayo, half of the Grammy-winning duo Ayo N Keyz. According to Fridayy, Ayo performed the hook for Will Smith, who then added his verses. "He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there," Fridayy explained. "So it's a blessing, bro."

Fridayy also shared the enduring quality of his music. "The type of music I make, like you said, it's hopeful, it's motivational and it's timeless," he added. "I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today." This timeless quality reveals the power of music to inspire and uplift, regardless of when it was created.

Will Smith’s return to music

Will Smith's performance of You Can Make It at the BET Awards represents his first major musical release in over five years. The actor discussed the song's significance on social media. On June 28, Smith wrote that music has always been there for him to lift him and help him grow, even in his darkest moments. He expressed his humble wish that it would do the same for us, bringing us all the joy and light we deserve.

Smith has been creating new music for the past year and a half. In an interview with Extra, he described his upcoming project as the most personal and powerful music he's ever created. He hinted at future music and said that he bis going to sneak it up on his fans 'in a month or so'.

