Who Is Fridayy? All We Know About Will Smith's You Can Make It Collaborator Amid BET Awards Appearance

Fridayy, the quintessential rapper, recently opened up about his marvelous collaboration with Will Smith. He collaborated with Smith on the song You Can Make It. Last night at the BET Awards, Will Smith and Fridayy decided to perform their song You Can Make It for the first time and have a blast. Speaking of Fridayy, he is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is widely known for his appearance on tracks like Forever by Lil Baby and the title track of DJ Khaled’s album God Lip. Now Fridayy has collaborated with Will Smith. Besides his iconic collaborations, there is very little that is known about the artist. So why waste time? Let’s get to know him. Here is everything you need to know about Friday.

Who is Fridayy?

Fridayy is a Haitian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His full name is Franvis Leblanc. He began playing instruments such as the piano, bass, and guitar at the age of six. Coming to his family, his father is a minister, and he attributes his love of music to his experiences in the church sanctuary. Leblanc is of Haitian heritage, as he acknowledges on Twitter and in the remix of his song Blessings.

Moving towards his professional life. Fridayy and his cousin Leo collaborated to record their first track in 2014. In June 2022, he was credited on Chris Brown's album Breezy. Fridayy's debut single, Don't Give Up On Me, was released in October 2022. That same month, he participated in the track Forever from Lil Baby's album It's Only Me. The track peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

That same month, he released his debut extended play, Lost in Melody. Which also featured a cameo performance by regular collaborator and American singer Vory. Fridayy earned three Grammy Award nominations in November 2022 as a featured artist on DJ Khaled's song God Did with Jay-Z, John Legend, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne at the 65th Grammy Awards.

By the end of the year, he had signed with Def Jam Recordings. His self-titled first studio album was released in June 2023, with the lead track Don't Give It Away featuring Chris Brown. Meanwhile, Fridayy sings in a baritone voice, typically over self-produced instrumentals, and combines R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and afrobeats.

Fridayy opens up about his collaboration with Will Smith

Will Smith's new song, You Can Make It, may have surprised listeners when it was released on Friday. Although it appears to have been years in the making, On Sunday, June 30, Fridayy, who collaborated with the Oscar-winning actor's single, spoke with people at the 2024 BET Awards about how the inspiring collaboration came about.

The God Did singer-songwriter also praised producer Ayo, one half of Grammy-winning duo Ayo N Keyz, who he claims began working with Smith earlier this year. He told People, "I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020. He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there, so it's a blessing, bro."

Meanwhile, Will Smith made a spectacular return to the awards show stage. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum made his BET Awards debut on Sunday. He performed his new track, You Can Make It, live alongside Fridayy and Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir.

