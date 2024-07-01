BET Awards 2024: Taraji P. Henson Parodies Not Like Us For Opening Performance; WATCH

A number of amazing acts have already been delivered at the BET Awards 2024, but the audience had a real taste of satire after Taraji P. Henson took the stage and made the whole event laugh.

The actress, while hosting the prestigious event, delivered her take on Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track.

Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards 2024

While the award ceremony recognized some of the most acclaimed names in the music, film, and sports industry, an act had the whole event cheering and clapping with excitement, laughter, and amazement.

From the moment Taraji P. Henson took the stage, it was all laughing out loud for the audience. The Karate Kid actress was seen wearing a red hoodie, paired up with light blue jeans and sneakers. This happens to be a similar kind of outfit that Kendrick Lamar wore during his recent Inglewood, California, set of The Pop Out - Ken & Friends.

The concert was held on June 19. Later, during her time on the stage of the BET Awards 2024, the renowned actress took a dig at Hollywood for unequal pay, which happens to be a topic of worry amongst a lot of female actors. She delivered this through a lyrical jab.

Taraji later was seen performing Not Like Us, the K-Dot diss about Drake, as she joined her voice, repeating the chorus, “This about us / This about us."

She also rapped her way, speaking about her life in the movie industry, complaining about scripts, and more. Traji was seen rapping the line, "Sometimes you gotta pop out and show numbers."

Other big moments at the BET Awards 2024

During Sunday’s event, Victoria Monet, Killer Mike, and more happened to be the winners at the BET Awards 2024. Moreover, Usher who was nominated for four BET Awards this year, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Not only that but he even won the the best male R&B/pop artist award during the grand ceremony that recognises artists for their greatest achievements.

Another big moment during the event was when Will Smith shocked the audience with the performance of his latest track, You Can Make It. The actor-turned-rapper took to the stage on a set that looked like lava while being surrounded by fire.

While Album of the Year has been won by Killer Mike for his release Michael, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist was won by SZA, and Best Collaboration was won by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole.

