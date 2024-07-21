Will Smith Shares Video Of Him And Ed Sheeran Taking Flute Lessons From Music Legend Andrea Bocelli; Watch

Will Smith shared a new video of himself enjoying the flute, played by none other than musician, Andrea Bocelli. However, it wasn't just Will Smith and Bocelli in the video, Ed Sheeran also appeared to be admiring his talent while he played the instrument. Check out the post ahead.

Will Smith shares a video of him with Andrea Bocelli and Ed Sheeran

In a joint post with the veteran flute artist, Will Smith shared a video of him supposedly taking music lessons from Bocelli. He along with the Galway Girl artist appeared to be admiring the artistry put forth by Bochelli.

Bocelli had a three-day concert in Tuscany on July 15, July 17, and July 19, named Andrea Bocelli: The Celebration. It was held a Teatro Del Silenzio in Lajatico. Many influential celebrities were in attendance for the show, per News18.

Among the influential figures, both Smith and Sheeran attended his show and The Bad Boys actor shared the aforementioned video with the legend on Instagram. It seems that the clip was taken backstage where Bocelli was surrounded by many. At one point, Sheeran also takes the flute to try it out.

Smith captioned this post saying, “Me ‘n @teddysphotos getting a flute lesson from the great @andreabocelliofficial.” He added, “@andreabocelliofficial explained to us that he’ll often use the flute to prepare for a show because it allows him to warm up his diaphragm without having to strain your voice. GENIUS!!”

This video was met with many fans praising and appreciating the artist in the comments section. Check out the post below.

More about Andrea Bocelli and his recently held concert

The center was graced by Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, Laura Pausini, Nadine Sierra, Jon Batiste, Brian May, and many more.

The last day of the concert saw a tribute to the flute legend inspiring decades-long career. The concert honored Bocelli's journey and achievements throughout his musical career.

As far as his further career endeavor goes, Bocelli is gearing up for his forthcoming album Duets. It will feature his collaborations with Shania Twain, Dua Lipa, Celine Dion, Chris Stapleton, Hans Zimmer, and many more. It is slated to release on October 25.

