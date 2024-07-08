Will Smith Wishes Kevin Hart On His 45th Birthday With 'Chunky Wool Sweater' Post; Jamie Foxx Joins Conversation

When it comes to Hollywood buddies, many celebrities candidly express their love and appreciation for their friends. Especially sharing a birthday tribute on Instagram has become mandatory these days.

Similarly, actors Will Smith and Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to wish their friend and comedian, Kevin Hart, a happy 45th birthday. The Upside actor celebrated his birthday on July 6. Read ahead to learn more about it.

Will Smith shares a wholesome video of him and Kevin Hart

The Bad Boys star shared a video clip of him and the comedian on his Instagram. In the clip, both celebrities are having a discussion filled with banter about sweaters.

In the video, both of them are surrounded by people. It appears as if they were in the middle of something work-related. Many people took the opportunity to comment on this video, and so did Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx!

He commented under the videos, saying, “Happy birthday @kevinhart4real yo @willsmith why don't we take this to Paris?”

Along with Foxx, many fans commented under the post, wishing the Jumaji actor on his birthday. In the video’s caption, Smith expressed his love for everything that Hart shared with them, including Good vibes, Good energy, and hand-knit chunky wool sweaters.

After seeing Horrible Bosses’ actors' comments about the Paris trip, it is safe for us to assume that we might be able to see all three Hollywood A-listers embark on a trip. Check out the video below.

More on Will Smith, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Foxx’s professional front

As per Cinema Blend, After the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die which also starred Martin Lawrence, Smith is not looking back, per usual.

Aladdin star will appear in a new thriller movie titled Sugar Bandits, which is penned by Chuck Hogan. He will also be seen in another science fiction genre movie titled Resistor.

According to the publication, the Central Intelligence actor has ventured into a new project where we will see the release of a video game movie, Borderlands. The movie is slated to release this summer.

As far as Jamie Foxx’s professional front goes, amid his hosting gig on Beat Shazam show, Foxx will appear in Netflix’s Back In Action movie.

