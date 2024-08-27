'It Takes A Lot To...': 'Grooming' Accusations Against Ezra Miller WITHDRAWN By Father Of Potential Victim

Ezra Miller seems to have been cleared off grooming charges after father who accused him withdraws his court filings.

Chase Iron Eyes, a father who once accused the actor Ezra Miller of ‘grooming’ his child, has revealed why he and his spouse, Sara Jumping Eagle, discontinued the complaint which they had filed in June 2022.

Iron Eyes, an attorney and an activist said that three years ago he had to petition the court alleging that Miller has been grooming his child Tokata from the age of twelve. The attorney emphasized that this allegation was only true based on a testimony by a witness who later recanted and stated that there was no proof for the allegation. Therefore, Iron Eyes quickly withdrew the papers he appealed to the court.

He elaborated the matter in a lengthy Instagram post, captioning, "I want to offer this on the drama 3 years ago when I filed a petition and claimed that Ezra appeared to have “groomed” Tokata. I made that statement in my pleading (in a time of absolute war) based on information from a witness who then recanted and said nothing happened that they could infer anything inappropriate from. Thus, I immediately withdrew the court filings."

The court documents submitted in June 2022 at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court stated that Miller had been abusing Tokata since they met at the Standing Rock Reservation in 2016. The complaint alleged that Miller started grooming their daughter at a very young age. However, Tokata later downplayed their parents’ concerns by posting on Instagram, stating that Miller was only encouraging and protecting them.

At age 21, Tokata is now in the band with Miller, 31. Iron Eyes came out in support of the band, Hundred in the Hand, naming that his only concern is the welfare of his child. As per him, the focus of the family is on healing and looking forward stating that as long as Tokata is okay.

He has also admitted the issues being in the spotlight made it more concerning which in turn required a lot of power to overcome. Chase wrote, "Where there is no anonymity, there is no safe space for you to retreat. That’s a strange place and it’s not enviable. It takes a lot to enter the fray again."

He added, "Now we are doing our level best to move on, to reconcile, to heal while remaining supportive as a father; as long as Tokata’s good we’re good."

Ezra Miller, who has been embroiled in a few court cases himself, revealed their mental health concerns to the public in August 2022 and apologized for some of their past actions and promised to stay in therapy.

