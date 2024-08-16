'We Look Forward To Justice': Keith Morrison Speaks Out on Stepson Matthew Perry's Tragic Death, Cites Law Enforcement's Diligence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

The investigation into Matthew Perry's death in 2023 is progressing, and there have been notable developments. Keith Morrison, a seasoned correspondent for Dateline and Perry's stepfather, has shared the family's appreciation for law enforcement following the recent arrests of five individuals linked to Perry's passing.

The individuals, including Kenneth Iwamasa who was Perry’s assistant, and two medical doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez face grave charges concerning ketamine distribution which contributed to the actor’s death.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Morrison family said, "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death. We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message." Morrison married Suzanne, Perry's mother in 1981.

Perry, well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28, 2023. He was 54 years old. At first, there were no indications of foul play; however, a post-mortem examination later indicated that Perry's death was due to the acute effects of ketamine. This led to drowning, compounded by a drug overdose from medications used for long-term pain management and depression, as stated in the coroner's report.

Additional factors included coronary artery disease and the use of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder. US Attorney Martin Estrada stated that the individuals involved exploited Perry's struggles with addiction for their own selfish interests, rather than considering his well-being.

In a previous interview Morrison had discussed Perry’s battles and subsequent happiness before he died. He told Hoda Kotb in March 2024 that Perry “was happy” before his death, something he hadn’t felt for years. The actor’s passing came at a time when he seemed to be doing better leaving his family, friends and fans heartbroken by the loss of their beloved Perry. Morrison mourned saying, his stepson "didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair."

Mathew Perry is remembered by his Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow as "uniquely hilarious" while Courteney Cox said, "I sense Matthew's around, for sure."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

