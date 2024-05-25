'It Was A Scary Time': Hoda Kotb Reveals Celine Dion Had A Near-Death Experience With Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

In the trailer for her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the My Heart Will Go On singer shared insight into her battle with stiff-person syndrome, including how she almost died from the disease. She even had to cancel her tour after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

It is a rare neurological disorder, with symptoms of the condition said to include both muscle stiffness and spasms. I Am: Celine Dion documentary will be dropped on Prime Video next month where she talked about the illness and her journey along with that disease.

Celine Dion reveals she almost died amid a battle with stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion is opening up about a frightening health incident in the midst of her struggle with stiff person syndrome.

The documentary I Am: Celine Dion Prime Video will be available for streaming next month and it explores her struggle. She's discussing a number of issues, including how her health journey almost cost her life.

"Céline Dion at some point—she is now much better—but at some point, she almost died," Hoda Kotb said, whose interview with the singer airs ahead of the documentary's release on June 11 at 10 p.m. on NBC, explained on Today May 23. "It was so jarring to me and moving—I couldn't believe what they were able to capture in that documentary." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a scary time and she’s dealing with this.”

The complete story of Céline will air after another month, but in the meantime, the documentary trailer gives fans an idea of what's to come.

"I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder," she says in the trailer. "And I wasn't ready to say anything before. But I'm ready now."

Dion recently returned to the spotlight for the first time in months to attend the Grammy Awards in February.

Celine Dion is working very hard to perform again

Dion's absence from the stage is tough, but she's determined to make a comeback. The documentary trailer showcases her love for music and her unwavering dedication to performing again.

"I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle," she said. "I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.

The Irene Taylor-directed film will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning June 25. She also stated that she will walk if she can't run, she will just crawl if she is unable to walk but the show must continue. "And I won’t stop. I won’t stop," she added.

In a new interview with Vogue France, Celine discussed if she would be able to perform again. She told the outlet that while she waits eagerly to get back to square one, it's all her body that would give her the permission. And hence, she can't confirm that she would definitely make a comeback to stages.

"I can't answer that… My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait," she said.

The I'm Alive singer shares sons René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angélil.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: I Am Celine Dion Documentary Trailer: Singer Addresses Health Crisis In Emotional Clip; Says ‘I Won’t Stop’