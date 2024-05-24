I Am Celine Dion Documentary Trailer: Singer Addresses Health Crisis In Emotional Clip; Says ‘I Won’t Stop’

Music sensation Celine Dion gives a peak into her life!

Prime Video dropped the singer’s new documentary trailer on May 24. It showed Dion recording music, performing live shows, and sharing a shocking health crisis. As someone whose voice is "the conductor of my life,” the Love Again singer will have a tough time balancing her personal struggles and passion.

Celine Dion teases a shocking health crisis

The My Heart Will Go On singer opens up about her health diagnosis exclusively in the trailer of her documentary film. Although she doesn’t extensively explain the disease, she admits to having a rare neurological disorder.

The trailer is quite contradictory in terms of projecting the limelight, her face in the public eye and the personal struggles she never opened up about. At one point, Dion breaks down over missing performing on stage and the audience’s roar. “I miss them,” she says in the trailer.

Despite the diagnosis that shocked her to the core, the All By Myself singer's motivation is not deterred. "If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. But I won't stop," Dion says in the trailer, which might bring you to tears!

All about the I Am Celine Dion documentary

Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor directed the film, which gives raw insight into the superstar's life behind the scenes. The documentary highlights Dion’s persona as the singing sensation and her resilience in fighting off a personal battle.

The Amazon MGM Studios and Vermilion Films production join forces for the film’s digital release on Amazon’s streaming platform, Prime Video. The documentary is produced in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

I Am Celine Dion will be released on Prime on June 25.