'It Was Fun To...': Shailene Woodley Reveals How New Three Women Series Left Her Inspired

Shailene Woodley found new emotional depths while working on her latest project, Three Women. At the New York premiere of the series on Sept. 9, the actress reflected on how playing her character Gia inspired her to be more open with her emotions, revealing how the role allowed her to break free from her usual emotional reserve. Woodley shared how the experience left her with valuable personal insights.

Freedom in Emotional Expression

Woodley described her character Gia as someone who embraces emotional openness, a quality that the actress herself had been more guarded about in the past. “It was fun to play with that amount of freedom in expression,” she told PEOPLE. Three Women, based on Lisa Taddeo’s non-fiction book, explores the intimate lives of three women as they navigate complex relationships and female sexuality. Woodley's portrayal of Gia, a fictionalized version of Taddeo herself, allowed her to explore emotional vulnerability in ways she hadn’t before.

A Collaboration with Lisa Taddeo

Woodley credited author and executive producer Lisa Taddeo with giving her the freedom to shape the character of Gia, stating how Taddeo’s personal openness inspired her performance. Taddeo, in turn, praised Woodley for bringing her own experience into the role. “She made me feel seen without mimicking me, just by being herself,” Taddeo said. The collaboration gave Woodley the space to make Gia her own, leading to a powerful and nuanced portrayal.

As Three Women premieres, Woodley hopes that viewers will feel less alone in their own struggles after watching the series. She emphasizes the importance of embracing one’s true self, stating, “We really are so much more fascinating and interesting than the front we put on for the world.” With her heartfelt performance and the emotional depth of the show, Woodley’s portrayal in Three Women is set to resonate with audiences seeking comfort in their own truths. The series premieres on Sept. 13 on Starz.

