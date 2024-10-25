‘It Was Really Cool’: Joseph Quinn On How He And Fred Hechinger Built Their ‘Delicious’ Gladiator II Villians

Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger play obnoxious and scatterbrained twin emperors Geta and Caracalla in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator II and seemingly had the time of their lives. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quinn reflected on crafting their characters and developing his dynamic with co-star Hechinger.

According to him, they channeled their characters’ traits in real life, which earned them the title "the real loonies" from their director. "The heaving and wailing, we reserved that for our evenings," Quinn said, referring to their characters' antics. That's just our lives. That's how we exist. We just happened to be able to put it in the film as well," Hechinger said.

The co-stars also didn’t miss the chance to praise each other. While the Stranger Things actor was surprised by Hechinger’s “significant talent and bravery and daringness,” the latter called him a “beautiful” collaborator. “I think we both worked simultaneously to make this dynamic — deeply codependent, suspicious, entitled, and over-encumbered,” Quinn added.

They tried to foster two different energies that perfectly complemented each other. According to Hechinger, they developed their dynamic as a duo and simultaneously gave life to two strong individuals. Even though they’d worked together before, Quinn’s ability surprised the Thelma actor.

Pedro Pascal, who plays General Marcus Acacius in the film, also weighed in on the “delicious” characters of Quinn and Hechinger. “I think they synchronized themselves into this relationship, into this sibling relationship, and also as friends and as actors,” the Game of Thrones actor said.

Pascal recalled when he found his co-stars getting into a “synchronized heaving and wailing.” They curated a presence that was dangerous and fun at the same time. “Fun coming from them as actors and danger coming from them as characters. It was really cool," Pascal added.

Advertisement

Gladiator II, the sequel to the 2000s blockbuster film, will hit theaters on November 15.