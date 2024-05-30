All We Imagine as Light's Hridhu Haroon expresses happiness over Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024; 'Still soaking it all in'

Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, making India proud. In a new interview, actor Hridhu Haroon, who played a key role in the film, reacted to the big win.

Hridhu expressed his happiness and shared that the whole team is on cloud nine right now.

Hridhu Haroon on All We Imagine as Light's Grand Prix win

Hridhu Haroon, who played the role of Shiaz in All We Imagine as Light, spoke to India Today exclusively about winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Expressing his happiness, Haroon shared, "I think I've just experienced a dreamlike moment because it's every actor’s dream to visit a film festival like Cannes. Not just actors, but everyone associated with films would love this as it is the most prestigious film festival. We are all on cloud nine right now. It’s great. I am still soaking it all in, and I am extremely grateful."

Reacting to the standing ovation, the actor said it felt unbelievable when they got it. He also added that to get such adulation on an international platform was surreal. "Indian films, especially independent films, not mainstream, getting this honor is an achievement. It's a whole other level of excitement. At the same time, I felt humbled by all the love and appreciation," Hridhu shared.

Hridhu Haroon also shared how Payal Kapadia told her after winning the award. He said that Payal had just come, hugged him, and thanked him for all the efforts. She praised him and told him that he did a commendable job. "She’s always told me that before and had been a great director who was very honest with me. She would always give me constructive feedback," Haroon stated.

More about All We Imagine as Light

Payal Kapadia's movie became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. For those unversed, All We Imagine As Light broke India’s 30-year-old jinx to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes. It premiered at the festival on May 23, 2024.

Directed and penned by Payal and bankrolled by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, All We Imagine As Light features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in crucial roles. It narrates the life of three Mumbai women who try to navigate life in the bid to fulfill their inner aspirations.

