Heeramandi’s Aditi Rao Hydari calls Cannes Film Festival ‘opportunity to celebrate inclusivity on global stage’

It has been quite an eventful year for Aditi Rao Hydari. Right after basking under the success of her latest web show, Heeramandi, the actress made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress represented a cosmetic brand she has been associated with.

After her return to the country, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke her heart out about what it meant for her to be on the prestigious red carpet.

Aditi Rao Hydari on representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Heeramandi actress stated that visiting Festival De Cannes had a deeper purpose that gave her the chance to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage. The actress described the global outing at the coveted film festival as an opportunity to display the abundance and diversity of Indian cinema, along with its beauty, to an audience worldwide.

"Through my presence in Cannes, I aim to contribute to the perception of Indian cinema beyond the conventional narratives. I want to do my bit in highlighting the depth and diversity of our storytelling, the talent of our filmmakers, and the beauty of our diverse landscapes and cultures. Additionally, as a brand spokesperson of the beauty brand, I see it as an opportunity to redefine beauty standards and celebrate inclusivity on a global stage," she said.

The actress is also hopeful of inspiring a “more inclusive and diverse representation of beauty in the global arena”.

Aditi Rao on reaffirming self-belief and confidence

Aditi called it a matter of honor and pride to watch the icons that always inspired her. The actress who walked the red carpet for the third time called it ‘incredibly empowering’. She went on to highlight how her belief in the importance of self-worth and voice of power has been reinstated. The Delhi 6 actress also wishes to inspire more women to follow their dreams and to ‘own their worth in the world.’

The actress also talked about her journey towards self-acceptance and confidence. She admitted to embracing and celebrating her uniqueness. Recalling the struggling phase of self-doubt and confusion, the actress stated how she felt pressured to abide by certain basic beauty standards at one point. However, it was only with time that she realized the significance of accepting one’s eccentricity and unique beauty.

