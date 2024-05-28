Cannes 2024: The Shameless' Anasuya Sengupta reveals she wore a ‘flea market’ outfit while receiving Best Actress award

This year’s Cannes was filled with historic wins and heartwarming moments, especially for India which brought home several laurels. Anasuya Sengupta’s Best Actress Award was one of them. The actress who created history by becoming the first one to bring this accolade to India has revealed that her Cannes outfit was from a ‘flea market’.

Anasuya Sengupta’s outfit at Cannes has a unique story

Taking to her Instagram, the Madly Bangalee actress expressed gratitude for how her world changed after winning big at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In her caption, Anasuya gave credit to everyone who did her makeup, hair, outfit, and other things, and what caught the internet’s eye was a heartwarming confession.

Sengupta revealed that the outfit she wore while receiving the Best Actress Award was bought from a flea market. She quoted, “Outfit - quickly bought before the awards from a flea market at Cannes because that’s how I do :)” Her other outfit in which she walked the carpet was designed by Arjun Saluja. See here:-

Anasuya Sengupta pens a heartwarming note post-Cannes win

In her carousel filled with notes stuck after each picture, Anasuya called the award an 'incredibly humbling honor'. The fact that she is the first Indian to have received this made it even more special for her. She added, "I am deeply grateful to the festival jury artists I have long admired for recognizing my work among such talented peers. To me, this award is much more than just a personal achievement."

She further spoke about the movie that allowed her to be on the global stage - The Shameless. The actress who played the character of Renuka in it thanked all her producers, her co-stars, and director Konstantin Bojanov for believing ‘so fiercely’ in her. “He is nothing short of a magician in my eyes!” Anasuya added.

“I only stand on the shoulder of giants, women in cinema who have relentlessly been working to embody characters and stories that need to be told. I owe so much to them!”, she said, hoping that this recognition would pave the way for more opportunities and visibility for women in the Indian film industry and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

