All We Imagine As Light actress Kani Kusruti reveals film producers pooling money to send them to Cannes 2024: 'Wish there was...'

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was a sight to behold, with several new faces making their debut at the prestigious red carpet. The gala event became all the more remarkable with films like Shameless, All We Imagine As Light, and Sister Midnight getting their due recognition. However, amid all this, Tillotama Shome and Saba Azad highlighted the struggles faced by small Indian films to reach Cannes.

On the other hand, Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti, one of the two leads in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light also shared their struggles and credited producers for saving up some money.

Kani Kusruti recalls the producers of All We Imagine As Light saved up money to send them to Cannes 2024

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Kani acknowledged the concerns raised by Tillotama Shome’s pertaining to the Indie films. She said, “Our producers helped us. Since our film was in one of the main categories, they could pool in that money at least to go. But for others, I don’t know how [tough] it is.”

"I wish there was some other support system for everyone to make the process easier," she said further highlighting how producers of independent films lack money and 'whatever little money' is funded to make films.

Kani went on to recall how they stayed at Cannes for two days, and it became possible for them because their producers had reserved some money.

During the conversation, the actress who made waves at the festival with her watermelon clutch also highlighted her friend and Shameless star, Tanmay Dhanania talking about the same thing.

She said, “Even Tanmay wrote about it. He’s a part of the film Anasuya Sengupta has acted in. The day it was announced that Shameless is a part of the festival line-up, he wrote about how wrongly some celebrities are attending the festival and resources are going elsewhere.”

For the unversed, it was just a couple of days back, the Sir actress reflecting on the big wins of Indie films at Cannes had penned a long note on her social media handle. “How were the films funded, how difficult was it complete the film in that budget, oh and how did the actors put together the money to fly to Cannes, so they could bring home the prize, that we are so proud of?,” read a part of her long note.

