‘It Was So Grounded’: Dylan O’Brien On Why Saying Yes To THIS M. Night Shyamalan’s Mystery Thriller Was No-Brainer

Dylan O’Brien recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery thriller Caddo Lake opposite Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hooper, and others. The actor had done a fair share of thriller, action-adventure projects but with this film, he ventured into the horror genre for the first time. However, he didn’t fear taking the risk because the script was so “incredibly compelling,” that it drew him in immediately.

Speaking to Collider, The Maze Runner actor revealed how he wrapped his head around the challenging story of Caddo Lake. O’Brien admitted that it took him two reads to decide whether he’d do the film. “Honestly, there were so many elements outside that piece of it, that I was so drawn in by,” he said.

One of those elements was the writers/directors Celine Held and Logan Georg. Although he’d met them a few months before reading the script, he was nonetheless impressed by the “eclectic range of genre and tone” of their short films. “I thought they were just so talented,” he added.

After watching the test footage — which to his astonishment already included him — he was immediately all in. Adding to his excitement over collaborating with the exceptionally talented and gifted filmmakers was watching the “breathtaking” image of the lake and hearing the sound of its environment. “[It] immediately set the tone for me,” he said.

Advertisement

Further lauding the script, the Teen Wolf actor shared that he found the story to be “incredibly compelling. It was so grounded and honest and entrenched in realism.” According to him, the dialogues were naturalistic and simultaneously paid homage to the community and environment.

These aspects seamlessly braided with the heightened supernatural elements made the premise ten times more gripping. The film is not helmed but produced by the Oscar-nominated director Shyamalan. O’Brien admitted that Shyamalan’s name being attached to the film would play a huge role in drawing people in but they won’t be disappointed.

The twists turns, and supernatural elements that his films are known to have will be delivered in Caddo Lake to a certain extent. “I think he was such a wonderful fit for the tone of the movie,” the actor said. “It’s not a horror movie, but okay. Subverting people’s expectations fits the tone,” he added.

Advertisement

Caddo Lake is available to stream on Max.