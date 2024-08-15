‘It Was Very Hurtful’: Zoë Kravitz Regrets Leaving Mom Lisa Bonet To Live With Dad Lenny Kravitz Post-Divorce At Age 11

Popular actress Zoë Kravitz reflected on her childhood and admitted that she now regrets making the “hurtful” choice to live with her rockstar dad, Lenny Kravitz, at age 11 following her parents’ divorce.

The Batman star recalled her childhood in her latest Esquire cover story, saying she feels she didn’t fully appreciate the lifestyle her mother, Lisa Bonet, approved for her since she was a strict parent. “I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad, and my dad wasn’t even there,” she told the outlet.

She wished she had appreciated her mother's concern and presence at that time, instead of moving away. "She was so focused on preserving my innocence, my creativity because she knew what the world is — that you don’t get that back,” she added.

Zoe's mother Lisa Bonet who is known for her role as Denise Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show (1984–1992), officially split from her husband Lenny in 1991. The couple had just been married for four years. They welcomed daughter Zoë in 1988.

Zoë lived with her mother for the first decade of her life but later moved across the country to live with her father in Miami who she wasn't very close to. Furthermore, the actress highlighted the fact that both her parents lived completely different lifestyles, almost like two different universes.

While her mother was more simple, quiet, and put together, her dad's lifestyle was more haywire. At the age of 11, she felt like she had found a new meaning of freedom due to her dad’s minimal presence in the home.

However, as he became mature she realized how the novelty of her new freedom ultimately wore off when she learned the reality of the lifestyle. She added that it wasn't like her dad did not care about her, but he just saw things differently.

The actress eventually asked her father to move to New York — where she says she felt like she fit in.“I wasn’t some genius actress. I felt safe,” she said of the move to the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoë Kravitz’s twisted directorial debut Blink Twice is all set to release on August 23, 2024.

