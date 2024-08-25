Zoë Kravitz All Hearts For Friend Taylor Swift’s Down-To-Earth Nature: ‘Turns Into A Normal Person’

Actress Zoë Kravitz is a big fan of pop icon Taylor Swift. She praised Swift's down-to-earth nature during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 22. Kravitz commended Swift for being humble and acting like a "normal person" when they hung out together after Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Kravitz, who attended Swift's concert at London’s Wembley Stadium with her fiancé Channing Tatum, was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if it was "cool to watch [Swift] perform and to see your friends do their jobs." Kravitz responded, "She really just turns into a normal person. It's pretty crazy."

Coming to the feel of the Eras Tour concert, she admitted that Swift was really good and she's super talented as well. She added that it was unbelievable how humble she could be despite being such a big name.

She expressed her amusement and further said, "You know, she just comes over after, and we drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out,” she added. “You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley.”

Kravitz continued to praise Swift for her down-to-earth personality on the show. She added that while there are a lot of people who are all about their fame and name, Swift's gentle demeanor truly stands out compared to the rest of the pop icons.

Meanwhile, on August 19, Kravitz appeared in a lovely clip posted by Tatum on Instagram as he filmed her dancing to Swift at Wembley. "Date night with TSwift. The love is real, and Taylor is an absolute force!" Tatum wrote in the caption.

The two talented ladies have been friends for a while now. On August 24, Swift praised Kravitz for her work in writing and directing her newly released film, Blink Twice, on her Instagram Stories. Kravitz previously spoke about spending time with Swift in London in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also attended Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding in August 2023 and have been seen in public together in the past.

Kravitz's directorial debut film, Blink Twice, has been released and both the audience and critics are praising her for her amazing work. The film also stars her fiancé Channing Tatum alongside Naomi Ackie, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment, Levon Hawke, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, and Kyle MacLachlan.

