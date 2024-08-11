'They Were So Sweet Together': Simon Rex Opens Up On Working With Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz In Upcoming Movie Blink Twice

Simon Rex, who stars as Cody in the upcoming psychological thriller film Blink Twice, recently revealed what it was like sharing the screen with co-star Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, who serves as the director of the project. Rex also praised Kravitz's directing skills and mentioned that she and Tatum worked together smoothly on the set, with no ego involved. Read on to know more details!



Simon Rex recently attended the Blink Twice premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, where he spoke with PEOPLE magazine and talked about his experience of working in the movie. During his candid chat with the publication, Rex also shared that Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were "very sweet" together on the set, noting that it was "interesting" to watch their dynamic.

He added, "They would just coexist and flow, and it worked," before saying that they had "no ego" and both are "very cool people." The Sweet East actor also praised Kravitz's directing skill and mentioned that she knows how to communicate well with the cast, saying he was "pleasantly surprised" when he watched the final version of the project for the first time.

Rex acknowledged that the movie went through many different versions, but he was impressed with the final tone, which he finds one of the "hardest" elements to achieve in a film. The acclaimed actor noted that Zoe Kravitz succeeded in creating a tone that will keep viewers on edge, saying that it's not easy to do, but she did that.

As for working with the Deadpool & Wolverine star, he told the outlet that Tatum is inspiring because he’s a good-looking lead star and can be super funny. Rex mentioned that he’s not surprised the Bullet Train actor played the bad guy in this film before expressing a desire to see him take on more such roles.

Blink Twice will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024. The film follows Channing Tatum's character, Slater King, a mysterious tech-mogul billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising party and invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. However, Frida begins to question her reality when she realizes something is wrong with this island, and she will have to find the truth to make it out of this party alive.