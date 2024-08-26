'It's A Wonderful Thing': Actress Carol Kane Shares Importance Of Embracing Older Dogs

Janek Kane, in an exclusive interview with the PEOPLE shared her experience of adopting senior dogs. The septuagenarian spoke of her last two dogs. Johnny passed away six months ago after being with her for years and Dainty was blind and frail when they met him first.Some even labeled Dainty as a 'hospice situation', but with Kane's love and support, Dainty survives another five years. She said, "The last two babies I had were quite elderly when we got together.”

Kane further advised potential dog owners to develop an open mind while adopting dogs. She saw that many had no interest in adopting senior pets and preferred having a 'cute puppy'. She stated that eventually a puppy will grow up, and rescuing an older dog could be very fulfilling. Kane hinted at the many perks of adopting older dogs, saying that they were often housebroken and wouldn't be teething. Also, senior dogs do not require a lot of physical activity. Older dogs would be ideal for slightly older owners, as young dogs need long, vigorous walks. So they provide a more harmonious pace.

Also, it is easier to form deep connections with senior dogs and emphasize the special care that comes with a senior dog. She mentioned that older dogs are grateful for a good home and live longer than expected.The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was photographed in June receiving kisses from Selma Blair's dog. While she grieved Johnny's passing, perhaps it was time for her to get a canine companion, perhaps on the older side.

Kane emphasized the incredible resilience of dogs and stated that "a little love and care goes a long, long way." She even compared it to studies on chimpanzees, where a lack of physical touch in their early years impacts major development. Focusing on the universal need for love and care. She added, "Dogs are like that—and so are people." In Nathan Silver's new film, Between the Temples, Kane was seen starring along with Jason Schwartzman.

