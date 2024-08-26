Kim Kardashian Offers Glimpse Of Her Spa Time; See Her Make-Up Free Selfie HERE

Self-care is very important. Television personalities and actors need more care and beauty treatments to maintain their glamor in front of the public. Kim Kardashian is no different. She is one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is known for being not only a fitness and beauty mogul but also an actress.

Recently, Kim took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her me-time while she was getting a relaxing spa treatment. She posted a makeup-free selfie and posed for a bare-face photo. Kardashian sister, who regularly appears on the popular television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, also owns a skincare company, SKKN, along with a loungewear company, SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian, who is now busy on a trip to Spain with her son Saint and her friends, took a moment for herself as she went for a self-care treatment. Lying on the table, the actress can be seen getting her spa done. She put her hair in a bun and covered her forehead with a towel wrap. With the photo, she wrote a caption tagging her skincare company, “@skkn spa.”

In an old interview with PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian talked about the importance of skincare and that even after having a busy schedule, one must always take time for a skincare routine. She said, "It’s definitely nice to have a moment of self-care—even when I’m busy, I always make time for my skincare routine, especially at night.”

Kim further explained what she does when she is traveling or has a tight schedule, “I love to mask when I’m traveling, on the plane or at the hotel, as part of my prep when I feel like my skin is looking a bit dull so that I have that fresh, 'I just received a facial' look before any big event.” Even though aging cannot be stopped, it can surely be contained and delayed with proper skincare treatment. Kim wants to age gracefully while maintaining her skin. It’s a lesson, and she admitted that the mother of four will definitely pass it on to her kids.

Kim Kardashian explained, "Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instill that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children. It’s so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit."

Now, Kim is spending some time with her son, Saint, in Spain, who is a soccer fan. They went to visit the headquarters of the soccer team Real Madrid and enjoyed their time inside it.

No one can tell by looking at her face that the entrepreneur has four kids, all thanks to the beauty treatments and skincare routine that she follows. So, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

