‘It’s Been Lovely’: Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Are Embracing Parenthood With Joy

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have recently stepped into their new roles as parents, and according to sources close to the couple, they couldn’t be happier. The couple welcomed their first child together, marking an exciting milestone in their relationship.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley waited patiently for this chapter in their lives. According to an insider who spoke with PEOPLE, the couple was overjoyed when their baby arrived. “They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived,” the source shared.

The couple has been enjoying their time at home with their little one, embracing the quieter moments of parenthood. The insider added, “They’ve both been settling into being parents. They’re homebodies, so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him. They’re so happy.”

Robbie and Ackerley’s journey together started in 2013 when they met on the set of Suite Française. At the time, Ackerley was working as a third assistant director while Robbie was acting alongside Michelle Williams. A year later, their professional relationship turned romantic.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Together, they founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company that has delivered hits like I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. Their shared professional and personal life has strengthened their bond over the years.

Over the years, Robbie has credited Ackerley for being her biggest supporter, especially when she faces self-doubt. Speaking to the Daily Mirror in 2021, Robbie shared how Ackerley reassures her during stressful times.

Advertisement

“I’m always nervous to start any job. I have this complete crisis of faith and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting, and I can’t do this,’” she stated. “Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and say, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine.’”

Their mutual respect and encouragement have been central to their relationship. Ackerley himself described their partnership as seamless in a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” he said.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Crowned People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive; Check His Reaction to the Title HERE