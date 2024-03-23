What Is The Name Of Margot Robbie's Production Company? All About Barbie Star's Business Venture Amid Sims Movie Announcement

A decade before becoming Barbie, Margot Robbie gained fame by starring in Wolf of Wall Street at 23. As she took on more roles, her focus often shifted to the male lead when reviewing screenplays.

“I remember saying, ‘Every time I pick up a script, I want to play the guy,’” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “Wouldn’t it be so cool if people pick up scripts that we’re making and always wanted to play the female role?’”

Robbie, along with Sophia Kerr, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley, founded LuckyChap Entertainment to fill a gender inequality gap in the film industry. The company aims to create stories for and by women, focusing on female storytellers rather than actors. The company, guided by the motto "If it's not a f-k, yes, it's a no," has grown into an empowering powerhouse, promoting female stories from female storytellers and filling the gap caused by gender inequality in the industry.

Exploring Margot Robbie's production company

LuckyChap Entertainment, an American production company founded in 2014, by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, focuses on female-focused film and television productions. The company has produced films and TV series such as I, Tonya, Dollface, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman, and Barbie. As of 2023, the works produced by the company has received 16 Academy Award and 11 BAFTA nominations for its works.

The name LuckyChap relates to Charlie Chaplin, though Robbie said that none of them could remember its exact meaning. Brett Hedblom serves as LuckyChap's Vice President of television.

In 2017, LuckyChap Entertainment released their first major motion picture, I, Tonya, based on the life of American ice skater Tonya Harding. With a $11 million budget, the film earned an Academy Award for Allison Janney as Best Supporting Actress, a BAFTA and Golden Globe Award, and several nominations, demonstrating the company's instant credibility.

LuckyChap's 2018 film Terminal, a neo-noir thriller directed by Vaughn Stein and starring Margot Robbie, was released in partnership with Beagle Pug Films and Highland Film Group. Despite being filmed and produced before I, Tonya, it failed at the box office.

In 2019, the company premiered Dreamland, a 1930s-set action drama starring Robbie Croft as an outlaw on the run, alongside a teenage boy as a sidekick. The company also partnered with Film Victoria in 2019, participating in their Placement Program, where a young female producer was placed at LuckyChap.

LuckyChap began television production in 2018 and sold the comedy series Dollface to Hulu in 2019. The show, produced by ABC Signature Studios and Clubhouse Pictures, stars Kat Dennings as a single woman dealing with her imagination and old friendships.

In 2019, LuckyChap produced Birds of Prey, the eighth installment in the DC Extended Universe, directed by Cathy Yan. The film, produced by Clubhouse Pictures and Warner Bros., stars Harley Quinn as a supervillain who forms an all-female superhero team after being dumped by the Joker. It became LuckyChap's highest-grossing production, earning $200 million worldwide.

In 2020, the company released Promising Young Woman, produced by FilmNation Entertainment and Focus Features. The black comedy features Carey Mulligan seeking revenge for a friend's rape and suicide. The film won multiple awards, including an Academy Award, Best Original Screenplay, and Outstanding British Film of the Year.

LuckyChap Entertainment partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television to develop and produce Barbie (2023), starring Robbie. The film was delayed until July 21, 2023, and was released alongside Oppenheimer, leading to the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. The film grossed US$1.4 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The Sims movie is in the works with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap

The Sims, a popular computer game, is set to be adapted into a film by Kate Herron, best known for directing season one of Marvel's Loki. Herron will also co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman. LuckyChap will produce the feature along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Electronic Arts, which published the game, will also be involved in a creative and producing capacity.

Sims is a life simulation computer game where players play as an avatar that has changeable personality traits, skills and relationships, and goes through the mundane tasks of daily life like making dinner and decorating a home. The game is built on characters having goals and aspirations. They may also, depending on the game, build out one’s family.

The game which began in 2000, has since expanded to include various settings and tones, including vacations, show business, dating, high school life, magic, and vampires, with notable characters including members of the Goth and Landgraab families. The franchise's suburban setting continues to evolve through sequels and expansion packs.

On some level, Sims shares similar traits as Barbie. The game has no real narrative and features characters going about their lives, albeit controlled by gameplayers. Barbie, as a toy, has no narrative, being a doll with an endless array of careers, controlled by players.

