'It's For Good Reason': Amy Ryan Shares Her Thoughts On The Office Getting Popularity Among Younger Generation

Popular American actress Amy Ryan, who is on stage and screen, recognizes The Office's appeal across generations. "Even though the show has been off the air for 10 years, the fan base keeps getting younger," Amy Ryan, 56, shared PEOPLE at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event earlier this month.

The Lost Girls star, Amy Ryan, finds it amazing that the younger generation embraces The Office for comfort. “Maybe they appreciate seeing people interact without phones,” the Academy Award-nominated actress speculated. “It's for good reason that people are finding it, and the humour still holds up, which is nice.”

New Office spin-off starting Gleeson and Impacciatore in production

#Peacock has officially picked up a new spinoff series set in the same universe as the beloved comedy#TheOffice. This new mockumentary series, created by The Office's Greg Daniels and Nathan for You's Michael Koman, will follow a documentary crew as they discover a dying… pic.twitter.com/nCTu2SLZyI — DESIS.LIVE News & Media (@desisLIVE) May 8, 2024

More than a decade after The Office ended its nine-season run, a spin-off is in the works at NBC. Irish actor and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore will star in the upcoming Peacock series, set to begin production in July. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to NBC Universal Entertainment President Lisa Katz, the new comedy will feature a fresh cast of characters in a new setting: a daily newspaper.

Amy Ryan was nominated for a Tony for her role in the Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable, and she played Holly Flax in The Office. Holly, an HR representative for Dunder Mifflin, developed a romance with regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell). In season 7, this on-screen couple decides to get married and move to Colorado, where they have four children.

Amy Ryan and Steve Carell both star on Broadway this season

The good news is that, purely coincidentally, both Amy Ryan and actor, comedian, and Crazy, Stupid, Love movie star Steve Carell, aged 61, are performing on Broadway this season. Carell stars in a revival of Uncle Vanya, while Ryan is in a revival of Doubt: A Parable, stepping in for Tyne Daly, who had to leave due to a health problem. "It was terrifying," Ryan says. "It's like a recurring nightmare I've had before, where you're at the first day of rehearsals, and suddenly the curtain goes up with a paying audience, and your co-stars know their lines, but you don't. So, I guess I can cross that nightmare off my list! Or dream come true, depending on how you see it."

Moreover, the recent update for viewers is that the 2024 Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 16, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, some awards will also be given out during a pre-show on Pluto TV.

ALSO READ: All The Celebs You Can Catch At Broadway In 2024: From Daniel Radcliffe To Steve Carrell