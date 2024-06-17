What Is Megan Thee Stallion's Net Worth? Exploring The Rapper's Wealth And Fortune

Megan Thee Stallion's net worth keeps on growing, taking her from "Hot Girl Summer" to a cool multi-millionaire with hard work, smarts, and ambition. Here's Megan Thee Stallion's net worth and exactly how she hustled to make it happen.

Endorsements

Megan Thee Stallion became a global brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020. She appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Cheetos in February 2022, reportedly earning $2 million. Her partnership with Popeyes included a $1 million payment and a franchise, along with her own Hottie sauce. In 2022, Megan signed a $3 million deal with Time Inc. to produce a documentary and also secured a first-look deal with Netflix to create new series and projects.

Shooting Incident

In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion announced she had been shot multiple times by rapper Tory Lanez and underwent surgery to remove the bullets. Lanez denied the claims but was later charged by LA County prosecutors. In December 2021, Lanez was found guilty and faced a potential sentence of 22 years in prison.

1501 Lawsuit

In 2018, Megan signed with Houston record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, receiving a $50,000 advance. After gaining global fame, she sued 1501 over royalty disputes. The lawsuit revealed 1501's claim to 50% of her publishing revenue, 60% of her royalties, and 30% of her earnings from touring and sponsorships. Megan was represented by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which she signed with in 2019. They settled the lawsuit amicably in October 2023.

Warner Music Group 2024 Masters Ownership

In February 2024, Megan signed a deal with Warner Music Group, allowing her to remain an independent artist while using their services for distribution and marketing. She gained full ownership of her masters and publishing and will release new music through her label, Hot Girl Productions.

Early Life

Born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas, she was raised in Houston by her rapper mother, Holly. Megan moved to Pearland at 14 and attended Pearland High School. She later enrolled at Prairie View A&M University and began uploading freestyle rap videos on social media, adopting the stage name Megan Thee Stallion due to her height and frame.

First Music Releases

Megan released her first single, "Like a Stallion," in April 2016 and her EP "Make it Hot" in 2017. In early 2018, she signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment and released the EP "Tina Snow." By April 2019, her single "Is it Love This Time" charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Her mixtape "Fever" and single "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign propelled her to further fame.

Suga, Good News & Traumazine

Megan's EP "Suga," released in early 2020, featured the viral single "Savage," which topped the Billboard 100 after a remix with Beyoncé. Her debut studio album, "Good News," was released in November 2020, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200. Her second studio album, "Traumazine," was announced in August 2022.

Other Collaborations

Megan has collaborated with various artists, including Chance the Rapper on "Handsome" and Ariana Grande and Doja Cat on the remix of "34+35." She also featured on Cardi B's "WAP," which set records for most streams in the first week of release.

Personal Life

Megan Thee Stallion's personal life, influenced by her mother's dedication and care, has shaped her generous and philanthropic nature. She has opened assisted living facilities, created scholarships, and partnered with organizations to empower women and support education.

Megan Thee Stallion's net worth continues to grow as she leverages her talent, business acumen, and unrelenting ambition. From viral freestyles to chart-topping hits and lucrative endorsements, Megan has solidified her place as a multi-millionaire and an influential figure in the music industry.

