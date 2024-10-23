'It's Happening': Tom Holland Officially Confirms Spider-Man 4; Shares MAJOR Filming Update

Spider-Man 4 is happening and the recent major update comes directly from the actor himself. Tom Holland, who we all know as the web-slinger of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spilled out major details related to his next adventure in the world of superheroes.

The huge announcement was revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, following which the superhero fanatics have all gone bewildered.

Appearing on the recent episode of the aforementioned and the highly acclaimed show, the Uncharted actor at first teased the host a bit, however, he later shared the details with his beloved followers.

It was when the host Jimmy Fallon asked Tom Holland to share an update on his Spider-Man role in the Marvel Studios movies.

Playing with his words, the Cheery actor at first asked “What do you wanna know?” with an expression that seemingly was of confusion and shock.

To everyone’s excitement, following a short drumroll, Holland confirmed the film, Spider-Man 4 after a long thought.

“It’s happening,” the acclaimed actor stated.

Well, not only that but the Chaos Walking star also went on to add that the movie will enter its filming phase next summer, as Holland mentioned “Everything is good to go. We are nearly there," while expressing his joy on the show.

Not too long ago, Holland had even mentioned that he had gone through the scripts of his future Spider-Man movie while being on the Rich Roll podcast.

Advertisement

While he stated that the script still needs a bit of work on it, Holland mentioned, “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and at times we were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’”

The actor had added that the films in MCU work as “a small cog in a large machine,” and hence it was necessary to fit the film into that large machine, to connect it with the future Marvel films.

Calling the project “achievable," the actor from In the Heart of the Sea also appreciated the writers associated with the fourth installment of Spiedr-Man.

The actor was first seen as Spider-Man in the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War. He then soon got his solo entries, the 2017s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the most celebrated 2021s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

ALSO READ: Did Tom Holland Know About Robert Downey Jr's Secret MCU Return As Dr. Doom? Spider-Man Star REVEALS